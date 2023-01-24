AMG National Trust Bank Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Stock Performance

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

CB stock opened at $223.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.36 and a 200-day moving average of $202.01. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $230.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

