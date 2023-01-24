AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 1,320 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.55 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

