AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 1,407 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,467 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

NVIDIA Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $191.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.53. The firm has a market cap of $477.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

