AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 1,469 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.26. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

