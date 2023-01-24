AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 186 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,445,831,000 after acquiring an additional 298,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after acquiring an additional 124,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after acquiring an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.53.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $209.97 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.86 and its 200 day moving average is $164.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.