AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 9,730 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of O stock opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

