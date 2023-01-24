AMG National Trust Bank Raises Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,654,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,500. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $144.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $156.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

