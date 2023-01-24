AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3,467.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $142.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $182.34. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

