AMG National Trust Bank Sells 536 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,023.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 589.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

EWU opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66.

