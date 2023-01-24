AMG National Trust Bank Sells 9,503 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,052,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 599.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,079,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,750 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth $16,380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,192.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $707,442 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

