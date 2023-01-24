AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,634,000 after purchasing an additional 126,251 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,946 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,991,000 after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,934,000 after purchasing an additional 72,188 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $109.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $112.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

