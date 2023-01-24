AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AMMPF stock opened at 0.27 on Tuesday. AmmPower has a twelve month low of 0.15 and a twelve month high of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.23.

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst reactions.

