AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AmmPower Stock Performance
Shares of AMMPF stock opened at 0.27 on Tuesday. AmmPower has a twelve month low of 0.15 and a twelve month high of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.23.
AmmPower Company Profile
