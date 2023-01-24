AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AmmPower Stock Performance

Shares of AMMPF stock opened at 0.27 on Tuesday. AmmPower has a twelve month low of 0.15 and a twelve month high of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.23.

AmmPower Company Profile

See Also

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst reactions.

