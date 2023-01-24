Amphenol (APH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.