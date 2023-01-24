Analysts Offer Predictions for Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the Internet television network will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.89 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.36.

Netflix Stock Up 4.4 %

NFLX stock opened at $357.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.48. The company has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.