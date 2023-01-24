Analysts Set A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Target Price at $19,725.00

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19,725.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMKBY. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

AMKBY opened at $11.18 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 61.21%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

