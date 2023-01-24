Analysts Set Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Target Price at $60.70

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMADY. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €60.00 ($65.22) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($75.00) to €66.50 ($72.28) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €62.00 ($67.39) to €61.00 ($66.30) in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $62.04 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

