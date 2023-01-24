Analysts Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price at $107.69

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXSM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AXSM opened at $69.75 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

