Analysts Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) PT at $9.97

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Coty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Coty Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 187,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 472,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 95.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.