Analysts Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) PT at GBX 3,017.67

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,017.67 ($37.36).

DLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($34.67) to GBX 2,450 ($30.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.95) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Derwent London Stock Performance

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 2,556 ($31.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,413.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,407.33. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 1,783 ($22.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,481 ($43.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,073.95.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

