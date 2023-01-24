Analysts Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target at $21.96

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in DraftKings by 136.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 136.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $14.56 on Friday. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.21 million. Analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

