Analysts Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target at $186.15

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.15.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Five Below Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $191.67 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $193.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.60.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $63,000.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

