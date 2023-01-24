Analysts Set GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Target Price at $73.15

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.15.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 3.9 %
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
