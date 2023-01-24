Analysts Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Target Price at $55.30

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,378 shares of company stock worth $1,289,969 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $55.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

