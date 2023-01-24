Analysts Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Target Price at $55.30

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2023

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IRGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,378 shares of company stock worth $1,289,969 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.0 %

IR opened at $55.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.