Analysts Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price at $20.45

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $70,550.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,703 shares of company stock valued at $544,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEVI opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

