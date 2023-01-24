Analysts Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT at $206.75

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Pernod Ricard from €265.00 ($288.04) to €264.00 ($286.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pernod Ricard from €212.00 ($230.43) to €203.00 ($220.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pernod Ricard from €198.00 ($215.22) to €191.00 ($207.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

