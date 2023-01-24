APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Holdings Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.58. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

