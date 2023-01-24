Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Critical Comparison

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Apartment Investment and Management and Public Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Storage 0 5 5 0 2.50

Public Storage has a consensus price target of $368.91, indicating a potential upside of 26.84%. Given Public Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management 141.16% -3.19% -0.92% Public Storage 110.91% 78.38% 24.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Public Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $169.84 million 6.71 -$5.91 million $1.80 4.18 Public Storage $3.42 billion 14.96 $1.95 billion $24.60 11.82

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Public Storage beats Apartment Investment and Management on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

