Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Aperam stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82. Aperam has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 7.28%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

