Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,935,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,186,000 after purchasing an additional 902,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,485,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,758 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE APO opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $71.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.