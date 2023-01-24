Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Down 5.5% in December

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $71.72.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,518,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

