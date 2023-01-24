Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $596.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 171.18% and a negative net margin of 1,266.91%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 472,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 253,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

