Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $169,080.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

