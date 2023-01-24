Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 779,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ASH opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.25. Ashland has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 8.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ashland by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ashland by 2,554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ashland by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.