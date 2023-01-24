ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 546,100 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 494,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,461.0 days.

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASOMF stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

