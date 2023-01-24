ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 546,100 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 494,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,461.0 days.
ASOS Stock Performance
Shares of ASOMF stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.
About ASOS
