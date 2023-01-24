Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,126 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $35,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $209.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.79. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $223.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.53.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

