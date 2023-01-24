Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 7,278 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 549,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $37,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

