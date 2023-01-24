Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $43,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 37,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $441.28 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $365.34 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $475.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

