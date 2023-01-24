Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,996 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $39,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

MDLZ stock opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

