Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $311.81 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $221.69 and a one year high of $324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

