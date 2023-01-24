Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $34.39 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,223 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after buying an additional 526,282 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,873,000 after buying an additional 1,389,718 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,598,000 after buying an additional 553,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.