Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $38.01 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,035 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,078 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $38,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $149.34 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of -302.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.66 and a 200-day moving average of $165.37.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,580 shares of company stock worth $48,452,938. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.84.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

