Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $38.41 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $38,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $906,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.84. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

