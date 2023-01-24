Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $42,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AMT opened at $215.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.76. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.06.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,079 shares of company stock worth $9,071,929 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More

