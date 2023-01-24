Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,142 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $35,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

NYSE MO opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

