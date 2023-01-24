Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 689,318 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,317 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $42,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $89.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

