Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 19,927 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,927 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $43,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

