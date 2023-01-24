Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,635 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $35,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities cut their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,434.46.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,401.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,068.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,930.80.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

