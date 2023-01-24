Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 9,203 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $35,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $147.95 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.84.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

