Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 935 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $748.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $722.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $831.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

