Atb Cap Markets Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metro in a research note issued on Thursday, January 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst K. Tyghe now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.27 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRU. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$76.89.

TSE:MRU opened at C$74.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. Metro has a 1-year low of C$62.86 and a 1-year high of C$78.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.55.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

